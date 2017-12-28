× Mother accused of biting, beating children while playing video games

HOUSTON – A mother was arrested after biting and beating her children in a southeast Houston motel Tuesday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a child abuse call around 6:30 p.m. at the Camelot Motel.

Upon arrival, officers found two teenage boys in the lobby of the motel with paramedics.

While playing video games, Yolanda Hernandez, 35, went to her 16-year-old son and allegedly beat him with her hand, police said. The 16-year-old then fled to the motel lobby.

Hernandez then went to her 13-year-old son and allegedly bit and beat him, police said. The 13-year-old also fled to the motel lobby with his 16-year-old brother.

Houston police investigated the abuse and found a 6-year-old, 10-year-old and 11-year-old unharmed in the motel room.

According to police, Hernandez was arrested and is facing injury to child charges.