Tennessee mall shooting suspects detained

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —Seven people are now under arrest in connection to a mall shooting that injured five people in Memphis, Tennessee, and left shoppers in a panic.

"It was like everyone started running, when they were running the people didn't know what to do. Everyone was getting locked in the back of the stores,” said witness Adi Jones.

It all stemmed from a fight breaking out in the food court. Crowds began to run down the escalators when they saw the cops. Police say the group started a second fight near the Cheesecake Factory exit and that's when the first shots were heard. Three people were shot and two were injured while trying to run away. None of the victims' injuries were critical.

Shoppers returning and exchanging Christmas gifts didn't see it coming.

"I was in the store shopping. Next thing you know everybody was just screaming and hollering and running. Like I say that they started locking us in the stores and we couldn't get out,” said Jones.

Marquice Lester is one of the men involved and admitted to having a handgun during the shooting. Police say he is the one who is seen dropping a gun in the video before shots went off. Only one gun was recovered from the shooting, which was later found in the parking lot.

Six of the seven arrested are minors and two, including Lester, are known to be gang members of the Fam Mob. They face charges, including unlawfully having a gun, disorderly conduct and running from the police.

Memphis police are still investigating the incident.