Texans face the Colts in final game of the season

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are heading into their final game of the season and will face the Colts on Sunday, but they still have not decided on who the backup quarterback will be heading into the final game.

The team has played four different quarterbacks in the 2017 season and it looks like they could be making it five on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the team announced it signed quarterback Josh Johnson. With that said, O’Brien announced that he would like to wait until the next practice to make a final decision.

“We had to make that move to make sure that we were doing what’s best for the team from a depth standpoint,” O’Brien said.

They need another quarterback with Taylor Heinicke in the concussion protocol. Johnson hasn’t seen regular season play since 2013 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Texans are currently 4-11 and have failed to make the playoffs this season after winning the AFC South the past two seasons. Although the Texans have continued to struggle throughout the season, DeAndre Hopkins continues to excel.

“He’s got a skill set that allows him to do that, meaning big guy, good route runner, big hands, great catch radius, and ability to get his feet down in bounds. He’s the perfect receiver to have to work with different quarterbacks,” O’Brien said.

The coach and his team are simply trying to focus on things they can improve to end the season on a positive note. The Texans plan on going into this weekend’s game playing hard and representing the city of Houston.

“It’s your duty to your teammates it’s your duty to the Houston Texans to go out there and play very hard and our guys will do that our guys know that,” O’Brien said.