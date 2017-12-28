× Tips to survive the bitter cold

NEW YORK (PIX11)— The bitter cold is here, with freezing temperatures expected to stay 10 to 15 days below normal throughout the weekend.

City officials have warned New Yorkers to prepare for the extreme cold “With an arctic chill in our area through New Year’s weekend, make sure you bundle up outside and wear a hat, scarf and gloves,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito.

Officials also reminded residents that the brutal weather is especially dangerous for homeless individuals, infants, older adults and people with certain chronic medical conditions, like heart or lung diseases, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Here are some tips to survive the cold weather:

Stay indoors as much as possible.

If you have to go outdoors, wear dry, warm clothing and cover exposed skin. Keep fingertips, earlobes, and noses covered. Wear a hat, hood, scarf, and gloves.

Shivering is an important first sign that the body is losing heat. Shivering is a signal to return indoors.

Be safe at work. Workers who spend a lot of time outdoors are at risk for cold-related health impacts. If you are an employer, implement safe work practices, provide appropriate protective equipment, and train workers on how to stay safe during cold and winter weather.

Limit alcohol intake. Drinking alcohol may make you feel warmer but it causes your body to lose heat faster. Alcohol also impairs your judgment, which limits your ability to take appropriate precautions or remove yourself from a dangerously cold environment in time. As a result, alcohol actually increases your chances of hypothermia and frostbite.

For more tips, click here.