Walmart reveals most popular item sold online in every state
Cheerios a top-seller in New York? That’s right.
Walmart revealed their list of the top-selling online item from each state — with some results seeming more unique than others.
The data collected showed Flaming Hot Cheetos was the most popular among buyers in Minnesota and shoppers in Washington D.C. seem to really like their Great Value French Fried Onions.
Below is the complete list of each state’s most popular online buy:
- Alabama: Crayons
- Alaska: RV & marine antifreeze
- Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls
- Arkansas: Chocolate
- California: Protein powder
- Colorado: Peanut M&M’s
- Connecticut: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ DVD
- Delaware: Spiced jelly candy
- Florida: Sparkling cider
- Georgia: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chairs
- Hawaii: Barbie farmer doll
- Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection
- Illinois: Erasers
- Indiana: Instant coffee
- Iowa: Water softening crystals
- Kansas: Ozark Trail tumblers
- Kentucky: 4×6 photo prints
- Louisiana: Root beer extract
- Maine: Brownies
- Maryland: Glue sticks
- Massachusetts: Refrigerators
- Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products
- Minnesota: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
- Mississippi: Oil-less fryer
- Missouri: Life Savers
- Montana: Madden NFL video games
- Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder
- Nevada: Dog treats
- New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste
- New Jersey: Pool salt
- New Mexico: Cat food
- New York: Cheerios
- North Carolina: Mayonnaise
- North Dakota: Watermelon-flavored gum
- Ohio: Grape-flavored drink mix
- Oklahoma: BBQ sauce
- Oregon: Humidifiers
- Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers
- Rhode Island: Christmas lights
- South Carolina: Coin banks
- South Dakota: Orange juice
- Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs
- Texas: TV wall mounts
- Utah: Personal travel care kits
- Vermont: Sweet canned corn
- Virginia: Coolers
- Washington, D.C.: Great Value French Fried Onions
- Washington State: Vanilla frosting
- West Virginia: My Life As Dolls
- Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat
- Wyoming: Flannel shirts