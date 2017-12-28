Washington Amtrak crash 911 calls released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Fear and panic can be heard on the recently-released 91 1 calls following the Amtrak derailment in Washington State.

Caller: "We've been on an Amtrak train accident. We're south of Tacoma, north of Olympia, tons of people are hurt."

Operator: "Is anybody in the car that you are in hurt?"

Caller: "Yes... A lot."

The train was on the inaugural run of a new route, between Portland and Seattle, when it went off the tracks, killing three people and injuring dozens more.

Operator: "Are you with anyone who is hurt?"

Caller: "We're all hurt."

That is just one of more than 80 people on board, but 911 was also swamped with calls from drivers on the road below.

Caller: "Hi, there's been a mudslide or something on I-5. My car got hit."

Operator: "Do you need any medical aid?"

Caller: "No, my chest is sore. My airbags deployed. I can't go anywhere."

So far, human error is being blamed for the crash. Early on, investigators learned the train was traveling about 80 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone when it crashed. It will likely be a year before the investigation is complete.