LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two eaglets are nesting after hatching North Fort Myers, and it was all caught on camera.

More than 115,000 people have watched the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam pointed at the nest as of Thursday morning.

The camera caught the first eaglet hatch at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday, and the second hatch at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, according to the website streaming the nest.

On Thursday, the eaglets were seen nesting with their mother, Harriet.