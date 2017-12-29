× 13-year-old killed, 2 teens injured in shooting at crime-ridden ‘VA’ aka ‘Dead End’ apartments in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Police are searching for the shooters who killed one teen and injured two others at a southeast Houston apartment complex Thursday night.

According to Houston police, a group of teen boys were standing in the parking lot of the Villa Americana Apartments at 5901 Selinksy about 10:25 p.m. when multiple suspects began shooting.

Three teens, ages 13, 14, and 17, were struck by bullets.

All were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where the youngest victim was pronounced dead. The other two are expected to survive.

The identity of the 13-year-old is pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Villa Americana, commonly known as the “VA” apartments, is historically known as a high-crime complex in the area. It is a Section 8 assisted housing community and, because of its location, people in the neighborhood also refer to the complex as the “Dead End.”

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.