Bring it on 2018: Hyatt Regency Hotel hosts 40th annual New Year’s Eve party

HOUSTON -- Is there ever such a thing as too many balloons? Not for the Hyatt Regency in Houston! They are planning to drop 50,000 balloons from the hotel's 33-story atrium during their annual New Year's Eve party.

"They are blowing up balloons, at least probably 10 a minute, maybe more. It’s the most highly-anticipated thing, because at midnight we release the balloon nets, and it takes about four minutes for them to fall 30 feet," said Victoria Lish, the Marketing Manager for the hotel. "It’s the anticipation as all the balloons are coming down, you can't wait to pop them."

In its 40th year, this is Houston’s longest running New Year’s Eve party, and they have a big surprise for party goers.

“For New Year’s Eve we wanted to commemorate our 40th big time because it’s a very iconic Houston downtown party. We have partnered with Rice Village Diamonds to also give away a 1.5 carat ruby ring,” said Lish.

Looks like the Hyatt will be popping champagne -- and more than a few balloons -- at midnight.