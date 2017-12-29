Caught On Camera: Smoothie shop owner wrestles gun away from robber and fires multiple rounds at him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Talk about getting their 'just desserts!' Three suspects are in police custody after a terrifying struggle between a smoothie shop owner and an alleged armed robber was caught on camera.

Video shows the owner trying to wrestle the weapon away from the gunman.

The owner, who didn't want to appear on camera, said he was fighting for his life!

"I thought I was going to die. He told me he was gonna shoot me," the owner shared. "The gun could've went off, and it would have shot into my stomach. And that's a .357, so I would have been dead."

The chilling robbery attempt happened Thursday morning at Bambu Desserts and Drinks near Gears Road and Veterans Memorial Drive.

The family-owned business has been around for two years at the location, which is is a popular spot for smoothies.

But there was nothing smooth about the way the ordeal went down!

The owner says the crook is lucky he didn't get shot, but after watching the heart-stopping surveillance footage, it's very lucky no innocent bystanders were hit by bullets, either!

"I guess I was just lucky," the owner said. "I was lucky that there were police around this area at the time."

Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene quickly and were able to apprehend three individuals; the alleged robber and two alleged lookouts.

"The guy's an idiot," the owner remarked. "He even told the cop, he was like, when the cop grabbed the gun from the counter and he brought it into the car, he said the suspect said, 'Can I have my gun back?'"

Now that's one very un-smooth criminal!