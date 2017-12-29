× Biting the hand that fed with love: Couple accused of stealing from church that helped them after Hurricane Harvey

MONTGOMERY, Texas – A couple was arrested Friday morning, accused of stealing items from a church that helped them after Hurricane Harvey, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Blake Mayon and Naomi Johnston used Dacus Baptist Church as a shelter, along with other victims, after being displaced by Harvey, which has been considered one of the worst and costliest natural disasters in U.S. history.

During a time when #HoustonStrong became a battle cry, neighbors helping neighbors became the true spirit of Texas. Donations began to pour in from around the world, and local churches and schools became shelters for those in need.

Dacus Baptist Church opened its doors to help victims recover, and apparently became a victim itself.

If the allegations are true, the couple took kindness for weakness, and allegedly bit the gracious hand that was feeding them.

The church provided the couple with a place to live, gave Mayon an opportunity to do odd jobs around the church and purchased a white Dodge truck for Mayon so he could get an outside job to provide for his family.

During Mayon and Johnston’s stay at the church, the church’s personnel began noticing tools and other items missing, deputies said. Shortly afterwards, both suspects disappeared without notice.

According to deputies, the same items stolen from the church were pawned by Mayon.

Mayon was stopped by deputies after he left Wal-Mart near Walden Road and Highway 105 on Friday morning During the traffic stop, deputies allegedly found additional stolen property in his vehicle.

Mayon and Johnston were arrested and charged with felony theft. Both suspects are currently in Montgomery County Jail.