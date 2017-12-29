Dicks Sporting Goods, Apple, and Jason’s Deli end 2017 on a sour note

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It looks like a few companies are having a rough ending to 2017!

Dick's Sporting Goods is trying to make amends with Astros fans. Earlier this week, fans noticed what seemed to be a flash sale on Dick's website. World Series gear had been marked down to $9.98 and fans were buying in bulk. Shortly afterward, they all received an email from Dick's saying their orders would be canceled due to a pricing error. After angry fans reached out to Dick's, the company released a statement saying they "missed the mark" on putting their customers first, and now will honor the price of select World Series merchandise.

Dicks wasn't the only company rubbing buyers the wrong way. Apple has received a lot of backlash after admitting to purposely slowing down older iPhones. In a statement released Thursday, Apple said the software update slowed older phones to extend battery life, but most saw this as an attempt to get customers into their wallets.

"I think it's kind of shady that they didn't tell the public what they were doing, but I’m glad that it's been found out and that they're remedying it,” said one disgruntled customer. Apple is now offering cheaper battery replacements to make up for the mistake, slicing the battery cost to $29 from its usual $79 price.

It doesn't stop there. Jason's Deli just announced they are fighting off a data breach. The company was notified on Dec. 22 by their payment processor that a large quantity of Mastercard security information had been made available on the "dark web.” The company is working with law enforcement to get a handle on the breach and advising customers to monitor their accounts carefully.