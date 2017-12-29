Dr. Phil Show accused of supplying drugs and alcohol to guests struggling with addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new investigation by Stat and The Boston Globe has uncovered troubling allegations against the Dr. Phil Show.

Some guests struggling with addiction say they were supplied drugs and alcohol before appearing on set.

In one shocking example, survivor winner Todd Herzog, told reporters he found a liter of vodka in his dressing room, which he drank, and was later given a Xanax pill by a staffer to "calm his nerves."

Herzog was dealing with alcoholism at the time and in clips from the interview, which aired in 2013, you can clearly see he's intoxicated.

Relatives of other guests claim they bought heroin with the support of show staff and that one guest, who was pregnant at the time, was filmed searching for a dealer on Los Angeles' skid row.

Dr. Phil did not comment on the report but Martin Greenberg, the show's director of professional affairs did.

He told reporters: