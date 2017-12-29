Drivers rush to buy new cars before new tax plan goes in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - If you're in the market for a new car, you better act fast.

"There's a tax advantage that we have available, due to the new thing that Congress is passing you will lose out on the tax advantage. Also, it's a great time because manufacturers are always trying to gain market share in the fourth quarter. It's a huge thing for them," said Billy Frank, executive manager at Clear Lake Infiniti.

Frank is referring to president Trump's tax plan that goes into effect at the beginning of the year. Car buyers in states with no sales tax will no longer be able claim the sales tax deduction.

"One of the biggest deals is that now , all of the sudden, you won't have the ability to write it off on your personal taxes. You were able to take the sales tax, write it off on your personal taxes, help offset some of the taxes that you're paying. Unfortunately, that is going to go away," Frank added.

He says business has been a little busier than usual and at least some of that is because of the tax changes.