× Drunken driver repeatedly kicks constable deputy in face during Harris Co. arrest, officers say

SPRING, Texas — A woman is facing multiple charges Friday morning after investigators said she kicked a constable deputy in the face multiple times during a DWI arrest in north Harris County.

Tina Jimenez, 32, is charged with assault of a public servant and driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

The suspect was driving nearly 40 mph above the posted speed limit along FM 1960 East near Aldine Westfield Road when officers spotted her vehicle, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said. Investigators said a child under the age of 15 was riding in the suspect’s vehicle at the time. It’s unclear if the child and Jimenez are related.

Jimenez showed several signs of intoxication and failed a field sobriety test, the constable’s office said.

When officers tried to detain Jimenez, deputies said the suspect became violent and kicked an arresting officer several times in the face and chest.

Jimenez was eventually subdued, handcuffed and taken to the Harris County Jail.

The suspect’s bond and first court appearance have yet to be determined.