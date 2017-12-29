Flix Fix: Dustin reviews Phantom Thread, Molly’s Game and The Post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Christmas is over but the years important films just keep rolling out in theaters.

Director Steven Spielberg’s latest political drama The Post debut’s in wide release this weekend. Film Critic Dustin Chase reviews Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep who share the screen for the first time as the power players behind The Washington Post during the Nixon / Pentagon Papers era.

Another true story this week is Molly’s Game starring Jessica Chastain with writer Aaron Sorkin, making his directorial debut. Plus, Daniel Day Lewis says Phantom Thread is his final performance. The three-time Oscar winner re-teams with Paul Thomas Anderson for a film set in 1950’s London around the fashion industry. Those reviews and more on this week’s Flix Fix.