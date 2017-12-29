Good Samaritan in New Mexico takes down alleged car thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MEXICO -- A good Samaritan in New Mexico drove into some bad luck when he pulled over on the side of the road to help a couple whose car was stuck in a ditch. The man got out of his truck to help tow the car when the driver of the stuck car jumped in his truck and took off. That's when the good Samaritan jumped into the bed of his truck to try and stop the thief.

The thief has been identified as Derrick Montoya.

According to documents, “Montoya drove around for five to 10 minutes trying to shake the owner off the truck.”

When the truck finally came to a stop, the two men got into a fist fight in the middle of the road.

Documents continue, "Montoya bear hugged the victim and the man double legged him, taking him to the ground until deputies arrived.”

The video was posted to Facebook by a man driving by, and has since gone viral.

The victim responded to the Facebook post saying, "I was the guy getting jacked, and I took him down at the end, and I made sure the low life knew never to mess with someone again."

"It's unfortunate because you want to do the right thing and help people out but in this circumstance, it turned out bad,” said Officer Simon Drobik.

That "low life" is now charged with kidnapping and unlawful taking of a vehicle.