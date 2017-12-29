× Houston Happenings: Dec. 29-31

HOUSTON — The weekend is almost upon us! That means it’s time to check out Houston Happenings.

BLCK Market Houston

BLCK Market Houston has partnered with HMAAC to bring you a one of a kind experience every 1st Friday of the month.

A spin off from blck box studio’s create off – a living, breathing event that is ever changing, ever entertaining. You are invited to BLCK Market Houston taking emerging, innovative, ground breaking artist and merging them with progressive “out of the box” companies to create a platform for discovery, pleasure, and entertainment.

Doors open at 6 PM. Best part, it’s tickets are free.

SILENT TRAP GALA

Bring in the new year at Grooves Houston with Silent Trap Gala!

When you get your headphones you can tune into 3 different DJs! don`t like the music DJ1 is playing? Just flip a switch and see what DJ2 or DJ3 is playing you`re in control of the music! Colored led lights let you know what your friends are listening to. It`s not only fun to be a part of, but exciting to watch and listen to everyone as they dance and sing together. The DJs will be spinning your fave hip-hop, r&b, reggae & top 40 hits. Once the clock strikes 1 AM, enjoy nothing but trap vibes!

Doors open at 8 PM. Tickets range $15-$400.

THE GET DOWN: NEW YEARS EVE CELEBRATION

The Get Down at the Rockefellers Houston.

Shake off 2017 at the best New Year’s Eve Houston has to offer. Party at a celebration that`s both a nostalgic throwback and a futurist glam-fest. dope beats. disco jams. pop rock. R&B. trap soul. No matter the groove, the get down has the vibe! Don’t miss the most amazing dance party of NYE! it’s all about the music and the vibe. cocktails, food, VIP, and a whole lot more! when the clock strikes midnight, light a sparkler and sip some champagne. it doesn’t mean that the party’s over. it means that the party has just begun.

Doors open at 8 PM. Tickets range from $80-$280.