Houston Harvey survivor gets new piano from Yamaha after viral video

HOUSTON -- You may remember this viral video on Instagram of Friendswood resident Aric Harding playing his flooded piano during Hurricane Harvey.

Yamaha saw the video on Instagram and they were so touched, they gave Harding a brand new piano free of charge on Friday!

"It's just a piece that means so much to us of who our family is, having that (piano) back here is a big deal," said Harding.

What started out as a video for his pianist son became a symbol of hope for Harvey victims.

"We see God's glory through the suffering a lot more than we see it through the simple," said Harding.

For his teenage son Ryler, this gift was more than he could've hoped for.

"We would never be able to afford this, and just thinking that someone giving us a $7,000 piano for free is amazing," the young pianist said.

With these new keys, his family can end the year on a high note.