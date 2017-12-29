Houston’s CenterPoint Energy sends repair crews to Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Puerto Rico is still without power after Hurricane Maria, and Houston's CenterPoint Energy is hoping to change that by making their way to the beleaguered island.

"We're getting ready here to send a little over 60 of our CenterPoint personnel to Lake Charles today to bring this equipment to a barge which will then ship to Puerto Rico where the rest of our workers will meet the equipment in two weeks,” said Steve Greenley, the Vice President of CenterPoint Energy Distribution Operations.

As part of a nationwide coordinated power restoration plan, CenterPoint Energy is one of 18 investor-owned electric companies that will be participating in the project.

"There's still several hundred thousand folks without power there, so the more that we can do to help them get power back and get them back on their feet the better off they'll be,” said Greenley.

CenterPoint has been preparing for weeks, but the biggest challenge these crews face is getting to the island.

“This is a challenging logistical operation just getting material and equipment to the island,” Greenley shared.

Once they arrive, they plan to team up with the line workers that are already working on the island. It's a long road ahead, but this team is ready for the challenge.

“We're happy to be a part of a solution in Puerto Rico,” said Greenley.