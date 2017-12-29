HPD: At least 4 killed in shooting at southwest Houston business
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a shooting at a business in southwest Houston.
It happened shortly after 4 p.m Friday in the 14300 block of South Post Oak.
According to HPD, initial reports confirmed at least four people are dead.
We are working to gather more details and will provide updates as they become available.
HPD Homicide responding to shooting at 14300 South Post Oak. Initial report is four persons deceased. PIO also enroute. More info will come from scene as it becomes available. #hounews
— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 29, 2017