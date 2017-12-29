× Investigators: Man ‘seeking attention’ charged after intentionally setting fire at motel in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has been charged after he intentionally set a fire at a Harris County motel simply because he wanted attention, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Charges have been filed against Rodney Diamond for allegedly starting a fire Thursday at the Garden Suites in the 14100 block of Highway 249.

According to investigators, the fire began in a downstairs room and spread to adjacent units. At least one person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, and the highway was closed to traffic in the area as crews from several departments worked to contain it.

“Diamond confessed to investigators that he started the fire to gain attention,” said Public Information Officer Rachel Moreno. “Diamond is also wanted for two unrelated felony charges.”

Diamond is currently in the hospital recovering from unrelated illnesses and medical issues, investigators said.