Man strikes 5-year-old child with hand in Webster, deputies say

WEBSTER, Texas—A man was accused of hitting a 5-year-old child at an apartment complex in Webster on Wednesday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call around 7:13 p.m. at Baybrook Village Apartments.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that Terance Henderson, 29, struck a 5-year-old child with his hand.

Henderson was arrested and faces injury to child charges, deputies said.

According to deputies, the 5-year-old child did not suffer any serious injuries.