More than dozen units damaged in fire at NW Harris County apartments

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — More than a dozen units were damaged, and families were displaced, after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County Friday.

The fire broke at the Pepper Mill Apartments in the 8400 block of Easton Commons Drive near Highway 6.

Firefighters from the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and a second alarm was pulled to bring in additional manpower.

At least 16 units were damaged. No injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross was notified to provide assistance for the displaced families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

.@CFVFD has a working 2-alarm Fire. HCFMO investigators are on scene. More info when available. pic.twitter.com/QW3yv3VUzT — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) December 29, 2017

