NFL won't discipline Texans regarding Savage concussion

HOUSTON – The NFL will not discipline the Texans for their handling of quarterback Tom Savage after being concussed in a December 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said, “I think we handled it the way it was supposed to be handled. I think it just, speaking for us here at the Texans, it’s always about trying to do the right thing, doing the right thing by the player, doing the right thing by the rules and that’s what we try to do.”

The Texans had to shut Savage down for the season when they placed him on the Injured Reserve list before their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 16.

The team and league received plenty of bad press after Savage got back into the game after taking a big hit and could be seen twitching on the ground because of the hit. He’d eventually be pulled from the game but he played a couple of snaps before being pulled.

Now, the NFL and the NFL Player’s Association have come up with some new concussion protocols to insure this sort of thing doesn’t happen again.

Here are a few of those new procedures: