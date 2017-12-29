Non-profit Heights coffee shop raises money and awareness for anti-human trafficking programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It certainly smells and sounds like your typical coffee shop, but A 2nd Cup in the Heights is a non-profit operation fighting to end human trafficking in the Bayou City.

"The name 'A 2nd Cup' is sort of a play on giving people, especially trafficking survivors, second chances," manager Chris Porto said.

On the walls, large murals and slogan art cover every inch of the space, spreading its mission to customers who come in for the coffee, but return to support the cause.

"It's a place where you can sort of come together for coffee and know that your money is going somewhere good," Jennifer Robinson said.

"It's such a wonderful coffee shop. It's different, it's quiet and I like the atmosphere," Kathy Wood said.

Proceeds from coffee sales help fund programs to help survivors and raise awareness.

"Not everyone can be a part of an anti-trafficking organization or volunteer every day, but learning a little bit about our 10 partners, becoming a donor, coming to the events, even small stuff like that can be a huge help," Porto said.

A 2nd Cup will also be hosting an art exhibit in January for Human Trafficking Prevention month at its store on 1111 E 11th St, Houston, TX 77009.

The exhibit will allow the public to learn and explore human trafficking through art. Doors open at 7 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2018 and the program will begin at 7:30 a.m. The exhibit will remain open from Jan. 5 - 31, 2018.