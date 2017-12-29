Pregnant mother indicted on murder charge after 5-year-old son found buried in Cleveland backyard

CLEVELAND — The pregnant mother of a 5-year-old boy who was found buried in his backyard on Cleveland’s west side earlier this month has been indicted in connection with his death.

Larissa Rodriguez, the mother of a 5-year-old boy who was found buried in his backyard on Cleveland’s west side earlier this month has been indicted in connection with his death. She is seen in photos released by the Cleveland Police Department.

The mother, 34-year-old Larissa Rodriguez, has been charged with murder, felonious assault, endangering children and offenses against a human corpse, according to Cleveland television station WEWS reported Thursday.

Jordan Rodriguez’s body was found by authorities after police received a 911 call from a tipster who claimed to be the brother of the mother’s boyfriend.

In the call, the man, who said he is in the Air Force and was overseas in Pakistan, told dispatchers that his brother confessed to burying the child in the backyard of his home with his girlfriend.

The child died in September, the same month he was last seen alive, according to investigators.

Court documents obtained by KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland revealed there were signs of abuse on the child’s remains, including broken ribs. He also had various health ailments, but his mother did not seek medical attention for him, according to prosecutors.

A cause of death, however, remained unknown.

Larissa Rodriguez has nine children and is expecting another one, according to WJW. Since 1999, child welfare case workers have been called out to deal with Rodriguez on various complaints, ranging from neglect to physical abuse, a spokesperson for Cuyahoga County told the station.