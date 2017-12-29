PHOTOS: Houston SPCA treating red-tailed hawk found with broken wing

HOUSTON – The Houston SPCA is treating a red-tailed hawk which was found injured Thursday night.

According to the SPCA, the hawk was picked up by the center’s 24/7 injured animal ambulance for a broken wing. It was found only a few miles from the Houston SPCA and called in by a concerned citizen.

X-rays revealed a fractured ulna, likely from a gunshot wound.

Vets are treating it with pain medication, antibiotics and they wrapped the wing to stabilize the bone to heal.

The hawk will be rehabilitated at the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas before it’s released.