Trump rolls back safety regulations for offshore drilling operations like Deepwater Horizon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - As President Trump continues to rollback Obama-era regulations, his administration is now rolling back offshore safety regulations, too.

But some wonder if this isn't a major setback for protecting the environment and workers' safety?

On Friday, the administration published regulatory changes, including a draft for no longer requiring offshore operators to certify through a third party that their safety devices are functioning properly.

The moves are especially significant to Texas with the energy base, and the proposal is expected to save oil companies over $288 million over 10 years.

But without these safety regulations in place, we've already seen what kind of environmental disasters can occur.....like BP's Deepwater Horizon disaster of 2010.

Precious sea life and all of us rely on clean oceans and seas to survive.

The Trump Administration has already repealed regulations for fracking on federal lands, which may be met with some court challenges.

So, while some of these moves are seen as a boon to economic growth and jobs......the long-term question for environmentalists and others remains: 'At what price for us and our planet?'