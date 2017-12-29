Video shows man drive off pier into 30 degree water to avoid cops

ASTORIA, Ore. (KCPQ)— An Oregon man drove his truck off a pier and then swam several hundred feet while trying to escape police officers.

But he didn’t.

Police were called Wednesday to North Tongue Point in Astoria to the report of a man trespassing on boats.

When officers approached the 27-year-old man, he sped down a dock in his truck and drove it into the Columbia River. He managed to escape the sinking truck and swim away from the pier -- briefly.

Officers threw him a life vest and a rescue boat later plucked him from the Columbia River.

JD Moreland captured the bizarre chase on video.

After the suspect swam back, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of hypothermia before being booked into the Clatsop County Jail for investigation of criminal trespass, parole violation and reckless driving.

The air temperature was just 40 degrees that day.