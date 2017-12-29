Houston Harvey Relief Fund receives $50,000 donation from Rockets legend Dikembe Mutombo

HOUSTON — Former Rockets player and eight-time NBA All-Star Dikembe Mutombo donated $50,000 to aid the city with Harvey relief efforts during a press conference Friday afternoon at Houston City Hall.

Mayor Sylvester Turner accepted the donation check with gratitude and distinguished Mutombo as one of several retired and still active athletes who have stepped up to support residents still struggling months after the storm. He said the former player, who has become well-known for his humanitarian work, has been an asset to the Houston community for years.

“When I saw [Mutombo] not too long ago, he said two things,” Turner said. “He was going to come visit me here at city hall…and the other thing was that he wanted to help out with the local relief fund.”

Mutombo shared just a few words, crediting the city’s support for his success. Among his accomplishments, Mutombo has built a much-needed $50 million hospital in his homeland, Democratic Republic of the Congo. He said numerous Houston businesses, organizations and locals continue to contribute to the hospital’s operations.

“When the hurricane came in, I new that we all had to do something,” Mutomobo said. “As one of the proverbs says when there is a problem effecting one part of the society, it should be a responsibility of every human being living there and of everyone living on this planet.”

As we transition to 2018, thousands of Houstonians continue to recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Harvey.