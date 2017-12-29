Why did the chicken cross the road? Utah police video brings up age-old question

KAYSVILLE, Utah (KTSU) — Why did the chicken cross the road?

That age-old question may remain unanswered, but in Kaysville poultry recently provided an example of proper pedestrian procedure.

The Kaysville Police Department posted a short video Thursday with the caption “Strict crosswalk enforcement in Kaysville City. Please follow proper pedestrian laws and be safe!”

“Why did the chicken cross the road?” the person filming the crossing wonders in the video. “They used the crosswalk at least.”

See below for the embedded video from the Kaysville Police Department.