Year in Review: Final farewell to musical heroes lost in 2017

HOUSTON -- It's been a sad year for losing some musical giants! As difficult as 2016 was, it seems 2017 took many legends, too.

"I'm learning to fly, but I ain't got wings," Tom Petty sang in his monster hit, "Learning To Fly."

The rock legend has his wings now after the prolific singer-songwriter departed this world at just 66.

But Petty's music will live on forever.

Just like the music of legendary Chuck Berry who died back in March.

With his many hits like "Roll over, Beethoven" and "Maybellene," Berry inspired The Beatles -- and just about everyone else in Rock -n- Roll, too.

In October, we lost another 50's icon -- the King of New Orleans, Fats Domino.

Hits like "Blueberry Hill," "I'm Walking," and "Walking To New Orleans" made Domino a musical immortal.

Rock suffered a double tragedy with the suicidal deaths of two good friends in 2017 as well.

Soundgarden's famed singer-- Chris Cornell-- apparently hanged himself in May.

Then, his good friend-- Linkin Park's Chester Bennington-- did the same thing two months later.

Country music suffered huge losses, too.

One of the all-time greats, Glen Campbell, left us after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

The original 'Rhinestone Cowboy' could do it all....write, play guitar, act and sing!

Campbell left a huge mark on all music, including country, rock and pop with big chart-topping hits like "Rhinestone Cowboy," "Southern Nights," and "Galveston."

Country singer Don Williams is living on 'Tulsa time' no more.

And the stuttering legend-- Mel Tillis-- also passed on.

And the Allman Brothers-- Gregg Allman-- rambles no more.

Another music great and seven-time Grammy winner-- Al Jarreau-- left us in February.

Guitarist and band leader-- J. Geils-- also passed away in April.

And Malcolm Young, the guitarist behind some of rock's most memorable riffs, checked out just last month.

The co-founder of AC/DC, Young helped write one of the top-selling albums of all-time -- 'Back in Black.'

Dementia took Young's life at just 64.

And one of the 70's biggest icons-- immortal teen idol David Cassidy-- died at 67 from liver failure.

So, as we say goodbye to 2017, we say farewell to these musical heroes.

We'll miss you all!