HFD: 2 people rescued in NE Houston house fire

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department rescued two people trapped in a northeast Houston house fire Saturday morning.

Houston firefighters from District 19 responded to a house fire call around 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Stevens Street.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a two-story residence with fire and smoke coming from the second floor.

According to HFD, a man attempted to locate and remove a fire victim from the second floor of the residence by using a ground ladder. The man was removed from the ladder immediately.

While this was taking place, the crew of Engine 19 began to put out the fire. The crew of Ladder 19 made entry into the second-story window and found themselves in a bedroom.

Fire crews found a woman in the bedroom and rescued her, HFD said.

The man and woman were transported to a local hospital with injuries due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.