HFD: 3 people rescued in Katy bayou

KATY, Texas – The Houston Fire Department rescued three people that were trapped in their car, while in a Katy bayou Saturday morning.

When Houston firefighters were dispatched to the incident near Katy Freeway and Studemont Street, they found a man, elderly woman and a 10-year-old girl inside of a black Sedan in the bayou.

According to HFD, the fire crew placed ground ladders across the bayou to help the driver and elderly woman have easier access to walk across the bayou.

The 10-year-old girl was assisted out of the vehicle by bystanders on bicycles, HFD said.

All three patients were transported to a local hospital in unknown conditions.