× HPD: Driver slams into HPD patrol cruiser in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A driver allegedly slammed into the back of an HPD car in southwest Houston on Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The accident happened 3:30 a.m. while the driver of a Chevy and a HPD patrol cruiser were traveling on 610 South Loop.

According to police, the driver of the Chevy slammed into the back of the HPD’s unit for some unknown reason.

Police say the officer was not hurt and the driver of the Chevy had minor injuries, but is being tested for any sign of intoxication.