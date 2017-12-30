× Man accused of Channelview house fire; mother suffers from serious burns

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – A woman suffered from second-degree burns while trying to escape her Channelview house fire Saturday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters with the Channelview Fire Department responded to a house fire around 1 a.m. in the 16000 block of Red Oak Street.

Upon arrival, Channelview firefighters made an offensive attack and were able to get the fire under control.

Four people were inside of the home during the fire and managed to escape, deputies said. Louis Vasquez, 26, and two other men did not suffer serious injuries. However, Vasquez’s mother was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital with second-degree burns.

According to Harris County fire investigators, Vasquez used an open flame to set a couch on fire.

The 26-year-old was arrested and is facing arson charges, deputies said.