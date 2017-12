× Man shot in head near SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – A man was shot in the head near a southwest Houston apartment complex Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Glenmont Drive and Rampart Street.

Upon arrival, police found a man inside of his car with one bullet in his head.

The victim was transported to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition, but expected to survive, police said.