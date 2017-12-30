× Man shot, killed in car in NE Houston convenience store parking lot

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot in a northeast Houston convenience store parking lot Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 5400 block of Nordling Road at Best Food Market.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the driver seat of his car with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to HPD Homicide, witnesses heard a couple of gunshots and then saw a car speed off.

HPD Homicide believes the suspect may have been in the car with the victim.

Police are hoping the store’s surveillance video will help to identify the suspect.