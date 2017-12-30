× Man shot, killed in SW Houston; suspect at large

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in southwest Houston on Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to a median grassy area near the intersection of W. Orem Drive and Townwood Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Houston Fire Department transported the victim to Ben Taub Hospital where he later died, police said.

According to police, they do not have any suspects at this time or any motives for the crime.

HPD Homicide detectives would like any witnesses to step up and call them at 713-308-3600.