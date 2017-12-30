New Year’s Eve safe partying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We know you’re ready to party hardy this New Year’s Eve, but before you put your party pants on… listen up!

Dr. Pablo Tovar, Medical Director at Ben Taub Emergency Center, has a few tips to help you avoid ending up in his care.

First, plan ahead. It’s going be cold out there, so bundle up. Also, don’t get any bright ideas when it comes to celebrations.

Fireworks are for adults and children under the supervision of adults only.

NEVER celebrate with gunfire! And here’s an idea, think before you drink! Deputies are already out looking for impaired drivers and they’ll have zero tolerance this weekend.

Get on the road after the champagne and you’ll be spending the first part of 2018 in jail. Don’t believe us? Precinct 4 made fourteen suspected DWI arrests Friday night alone. Deputies suggest using a ride sharing service or staying where you plan to party.

Be safe out there!