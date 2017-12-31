Elderly woman saved in NW Harris County apartment fire

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Precinct 4 deputies rescued an elderly woman from a northwest Harris County apartment fire Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal Office.

3 Pct 4 Constable Deputies save elderly lady from burning apartment at the Monticello on Cranbrook Apartment Homes this morning. pic.twitter.com/pK99mBYFhA — Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) December 31, 2017

The Little York Fire Department received a call around 5 a.m. about an apartment fire at Monticello on Cranbrook Apartments in the 13900 block of Ella Boulevard.

Upon arrival, Little York firefighters along with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies found fire and smoke coming from the apartment complex and took immediate action.

According to fire marshals, three Precinct 4 deputies saved an elderly woman on the second floor of the apartment.

The fire reached into the attic and the apartment has heavy damages, fire marshals said. Fire investigators believe the fire started on the second floor of the apartment.

There were no serious injuries reported and the American Red Cross is helping to find shelter for displaced victims.