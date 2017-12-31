× Houston police arrest man after arsenal of weapons found in hotel room

HOUSTON—A man was arrested at a Downtown Houston hotel after guns and ammunition were found in his hotel room Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers with HPD were dispatched to the Hyatt Regency Houston Hotel in the 1200 block of Louisiana Street around 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man highly intoxicated and belligerent, and called for backup.

According to police, the intoxicated man was initially charged for trespassing, but officers found an arsenal of guns and ammunition in his room.

The suspect was arrested and is faced with trespassing and unauthorized carrying of weapons charges.

The suspect is being interviewed by investigators.

Situation from this morning at downtown hotel is contained. No specific threats to @HoustonTX. @houstonpolice will be heavily deployed throughout the city to include SWAT react teams. Proud of officers & Hyatt. As always be vigilant & report suspicious a activity to authorities. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) December 31, 2017

Statement by Hyatt Regency’s Managing Director: