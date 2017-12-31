Houston police arrest man after arsenal of weapons found in hotel room
HOUSTON—A man was arrested at a Downtown Houston hotel after guns and ammunition were found in his hotel room Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.
Officers with HPD were dispatched to the Hyatt Regency Houston Hotel in the 1200 block of Louisiana Street around 1:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a man highly intoxicated and belligerent, and called for backup.
According to police, the intoxicated man was initially charged for trespassing, but officers found an arsenal of guns and ammunition in his room.
The suspect was arrested and is faced with trespassing and unauthorized carrying of weapons charges.
The suspect is being interviewed by investigators.
Statement by Hyatt Regency’s Managing Director:
“The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with authorities on an ongoing investigation after an individual was taken into their custody this morning. Please be assured that heightened security measures are in place and will continue through the hotel’s New Year’s Eve celebration this evening. Further questions should be directed to law enforcement.”