× HPD: Man shot during “transaction” near NW Houston hotel

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting near a northwest Houston hotel Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Homewood Suites Hotel in the 14400 block of Park Row Drive.

Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound to the cheek at the hotel.

The victim was allegedly involved in a drug transaction when he was shot, and then fled to the hotel with another man, police said.

According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The victim and his friend were allegedly not cooperative with investigators.