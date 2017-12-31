× HPD: Woman injured after car flips over in ditch

HOUSTON – A woman is in stable condition after sliding into a ditch near northeast Houston Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Oates Road and Wallisville Road.

According to police, a woman was traveling down Oates Road and lost control of her pickup truck on the wet roadways.

The woman then slid into a large ditch and flipped over upside down, police said.

Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department extricated the woman from her vehicle, and she was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

HPD will determine if alcohol played a factor in this accident.