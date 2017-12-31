1 deputy dead, multiple injured in shooting at Colorado apartment complex

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — One deputy was fatally injured and five deputies were shot by a suspect after responding to a domestic violence incident at an apartment complex early Sunday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

About 5:15 a.m., deputies responded to the Copper Canyon Apartments complex at 3404 E. County Line Road in Highlands Ranch, between Colorado and University boulevards.

**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

During the investigation, shots were fired and several deputies were injured, the sheriff’s office said.

The number of injuries is not known. It’s not known if any civilians were injured. No information about a gunman has been released.

Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree reported receiving three patients with nonlife-threatening injuries. It’s not known if they are law enforcement.

DCSO Motorcade for our fallen Deputy #CopperCanyonOIS https://t.co/uU618Xw1qp — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Littleton Adventist Hospital reported receiving four patients. The hospital said it could not say what their conditions are or if they are law enforcement.

Swedish Medical Center in Englewood said it had received no patients.

The sheriff’s office issued a code red for any citizens in the affected area. They have been instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

An emergency shelter was set up at East Ridge Recreation Center at 9568 University Boulevard in Highlands Ranch.

Anyone who was displaced from their homes was asked to go there during the course of the investigation.

C-470 was closed in both directions between Quebec Street and University Boulevard, and County Line Road was closed from Colorado Boulevard to University Boulevard for the investigation.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Parker Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department and Colorado State Patrol went on accident alert because of the incident.