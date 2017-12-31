Texans end season with 6-game losing streak

INDIANAPOLIS - The Houston Texans finish the 2017 season the way they started it, with a loss. Sunday's 22-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts drop the Texas to 4-12 on the season. Their first losing year under head coach Bill O'Brien. Questions will now swirl as to whether O'Brien will remain the Texans coach for the 2018-2019 season.
The Colts finish the season at 4-12 as well and reports say head coach Chuck Pagano will be fired after the season. Frank Gore rushed for 100 yards on the day to help lead the Colts to a victory. The defense pitched in as well by sacking Texans quarterback TJ Yates for a safety in the second half.
The Texans poor season will not be helped in the 2018 NFL draft since the Cleveland Browns own their first round pick, and the Texans have no pick in the second round as well.
Texans’ GM Rick Smith is taking an extended leave of absence to take care of his wife, Tiffany, who recently was diagnosed with breast cancer. Smith released this statement:
“Effective immediately, I have chosen to take an extended leave of absence to focus my attention and intention on my wife's complete recovery from her recent diagnosis of breast cancer. We are faithful and trust in God's promise of healing and Wholeness. I am eternally grateful to the McNair family for their unwavering support during this trying time. This was an extremely difficult decision for me to make as I love this organization and every member of this team both on and off the field. I remain committed to our quest to bring a championship to the city of Houston, yet my family needs me now and they are my priority.”