Texans end season with 6-game losing streak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - The Houston Texans finish the 2017 season the way they started it, with a loss. Sunday's 22-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts drop the Texas to 4-12 on the season. Their first losing year under head coach Bill O'Brien. Questions will now swirl as to whether O'Brien will remain the Texans coach for the 2018-2019 season.

The Colts finish the season at 4-12 as well and reports say head coach Chuck Pagano will be fired after the season. Frank Gore rushed for 100 yards on the day to help lead the Colts to a victory. The defense pitched in as well by sacking Texans quarterback TJ Yates for a safety in the second half.

The Texans poor season will not be helped in the 2018 NFL draft since the Cleveland Browns own their first round pick, and the Texans have no pick in the second round as well.

Texans’ GM Rick Smith is taking an extended leave of absence to take care of his wife, Tiffany, who recently was diagnosed with breast cancer. Smith released this statement: