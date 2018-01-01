× 10 US citizens killed in Costa Rica plane crash

(CNN) — Ten US citizens were among the victims of a small plane crash in northwest Costa Rica Sunday afternoon, Costa Rica’s President said. “The government of Costa Rica deeply regrets the death of 10 American passengers and two Costa Rican pilots,” President Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera said in a statement posted on social media. An investigation into the cause of the crash will begin first thing Monday, Solis said. Everyone on board the aircraft was killed.