55-hour foot race: 5th Annual Snowdrop Ultra raises money for pediatric cancer

Posted 5:51 PM, January 1, 2018, by , Updated at 05:52PM, January 1, 2018

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — While many Houstonians were keeping warm on this uncharacteristically cold New Year’s Day morning, more than 400 runners were participating in the 5th Annual Snowdrop Ultra 55 Hour Race and Relay. The runners raised money to benefit pediatric cancer research and to provide college scholarships to pediatric cancer survivors. Check it out!