Amber Alert issued after 45-year-old man allegedly kidnaps teen, small girl in Round Rock

Posted 10:23 AM, January 1, 2018, by , Updated at 12:40PM, January 1, 2018

ROUND ROCK, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued after two girls were reported missing in the Round Rock area. Texas police are now searching for a Hyundai Accent and 45-year-old man in connection children’s disappearance.

Lilianais Griffith, 15, and Luluvioletta Bandera-magret, 7, were last scene Saturday.

Luluvioletta is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 75 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Terry Miles is wanted in connection to the disappearance of Lilianais Griffith (top right) and Luluvioletta Bandera-magret.

Lilianais is 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has light brown hair, brown eyes, braces and a stud on the right side of her nose.

Terry Miles, 45, is wanted in connection to their disappearance. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, glasses and a beard.

Police said he may be driving a gray Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate JGH9845.

Anyone with information should call the Round Rock Police Department immediately at 512-218-5516.

Related stories