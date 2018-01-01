Amber Alert issued after 45-year-old man allegedly kidnaps teen, small girl in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued after two girls were reported missing in the Round Rock area. Texas police are now searching for a Hyundai Accent and 45-year-old man in connection children’s disappearance.

Lilianais Griffith, 15, and Luluvioletta Bandera-magret, 7, were last scene Saturday.

Luluvioletta is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 75 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Lilianais is 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has light brown hair, brown eyes, braces and a stud on the right side of her nose.

Terry Miles, 45, is wanted in connection to their disappearance. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, glasses and a beard.

Police said he may be driving a gray Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate JGH9845.

Anyone with information should call the Round Rock Police Department immediately at 512-218-5516.